Fortuna Hits One Day Volume of $73,190.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $73,190.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDAX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01294755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.