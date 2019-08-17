FolmCoin (FLM) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $2,549.00 and $7.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, FolmCoin has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,130.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.01808525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.03025877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00716277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00802166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00474896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131255 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

