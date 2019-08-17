FoldingCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $379.00 (FLDC)

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. FoldingCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,899.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FoldingCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FoldingCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,219.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.01818926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.03000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00713000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00801452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00472674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00131817 BTC.

FoldingCoin Token Profile

FoldingCoin (FLDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,797,162 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FoldingCoin’s official website is www.foldingcoin.net

FoldingCoin Token Trading

FoldingCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoldingCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FoldingCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FoldingCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FoldingCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.