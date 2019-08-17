FlorinCoin (FLO) Tops One Day Volume of $541,837.00

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00713494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FlorinCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

