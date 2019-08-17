Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,153. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

