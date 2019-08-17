Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,153. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

