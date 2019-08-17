Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.89.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

