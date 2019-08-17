FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $204,404.00 and $46.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00027912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002399 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00145101 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004428 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,400.41 or 1.00371507 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038169 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000446 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

