First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 9.89% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

FTXL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.