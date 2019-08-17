First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.85. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 86,905 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Capital Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Capital Realty’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, Director Dori Segal acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,960.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

