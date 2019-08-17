FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,448,000 after acquiring an additional 182,798 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,138 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,099,000 after purchasing an additional 549,984 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after buying an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,523,000 after buying an additional 849,272 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

