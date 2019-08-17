FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1,120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

