FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DCUD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 304,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,381. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

