FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 641 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 557.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

