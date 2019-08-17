Financial Comparison: IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion 1.21 -$834.02 million ($0.14) -32.93 Jaguar Mining $94.92 million 0.58 -$15.97 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining -17.59% -6.36% -3.90%

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S beats Jaguar Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

