Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Sells £10,725 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) insider Clare Brady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £10,725 ($14,014.11).

Shares of FAS stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.00 million and a PE ratio of -64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.69. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 459 ($6.00).

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

