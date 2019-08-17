Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Sells £10,725 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) insider Clare Brady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £10,725 ($14,014.11).
Shares of FAS stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.00 million and a PE ratio of -64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.69. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 459 ($6.00).
Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile
