FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

