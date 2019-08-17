Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FII traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 951,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,605. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,542,482. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

