Faceter (FACE) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $50.98 and $51.55. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $416,842.00 and approximately $2,958.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.05071653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00047704 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

