Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,930. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.55. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,283 shares of company stock worth $160,819,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

