Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,177.14 ($28.45).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,518 ($32.90). The company had a trading volume of 985,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,447.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,241.06.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99). Also, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total transaction of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.