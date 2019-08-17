Expanse Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $377,243.00 and $6,662.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.