Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Sells 35,040 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $704,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $709,560.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $741,987.77.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $730,182.63.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 120,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 999.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

