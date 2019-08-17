Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on XELA. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.85.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $390.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Reynolds acquired 247,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

