Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “
EPM opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.83.
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
