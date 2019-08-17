Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 247,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

