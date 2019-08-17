Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $67,110.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Bitfinex and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.01299198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.