Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Down 6.1%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.06, approximately 1,218,277 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 902,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Everi alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $653.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Everi by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.