EverGreenCoin (EGC) Achieves Market Cap of $270,433.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $270,433.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00897315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00246615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003578 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002383 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,992,416 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

