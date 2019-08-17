Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.50. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 685,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.84.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

