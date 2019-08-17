Ethorse Price Up 165.1% This Week (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded up 165.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Ethorse has a total market cap of $839,123.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.21 or 0.04953862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethorse Token Profile

Ethorse (HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

