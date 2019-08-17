ETHLend 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, BiteBTC and IDEX. ETHLend has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00267918 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.01314587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, OKEx, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

