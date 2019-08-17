EtherGem (EGEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,436.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $197,833.00 and approximately $8,436.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01294755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

