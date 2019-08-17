Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $5.44 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $613.74 million and $354.03 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00053364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Bitsane and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.01814297 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 112,785,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kraken, BitForex, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, RightBTC, Poloniex, EXX, Bithumb, Coinone, BCEX, Coinnest, Bitbns, CPDAX, OKCoin International, Huobi, BigONE, FCoin, C-CEX, Exmo, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Bibox, Liquid, Coinut, ChaoEX, Bittrex, QBTC, Indodax, CoinBene, HBUS, Korbit, ZB.COM, LBank, Coinroom, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Gatehub, Instant Bitex, Koineks, ABCC, Kucoin, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Crex24, HitBTC, BTC Markets, CoinExchange, Binance, Exrates, BtcTrade.im and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

