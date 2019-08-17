Essentia Hits Market Capitalization of $650,616.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene and IDEX. Essentia has a total market cap of $650,616.00 and $48,093.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.21 or 0.04953862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

