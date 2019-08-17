Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VBI Vaccines Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VBI Vaccines in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,582.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VBIV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 599,934 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 23.2% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 2,174,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,051,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 319,045 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 284,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,526.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,160,000 shares of company stock worth $739,600 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

