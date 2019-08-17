Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVAX. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.21. Novavax has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Novavax by 86.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 713,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Novavax by 21.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.