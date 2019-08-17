Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OptiNose Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OPTN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.60. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 670.20% and a negative return on equity of 102.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

