eosDAC Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $27,329.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bibox, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

