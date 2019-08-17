EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

