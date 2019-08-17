Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,731 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $45,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,275.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 412,467 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 736,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

