Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,245 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 860.0% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.68 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

