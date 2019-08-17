Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $59.29 Million Stock Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $59,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,452,000 after buying an additional 8,506,611 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6,660.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,046,714 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 2,811.9% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,918 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 837.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 272,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 755.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 218,613 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12 month low of $1,050.00 and a 12 month high of $1,260.00.

