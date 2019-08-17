Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $49.18 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 33,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 20,056.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,790,000 after acquiring an additional 636,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,506,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.58.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

