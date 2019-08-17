Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,909 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $54,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 281,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79,628 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 67.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.81. 1,104,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,839. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

