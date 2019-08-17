Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,530 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $43,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

GSK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 1,366,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

