Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12,541.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,645,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $63,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 226,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 453,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 2,655,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,884. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

