Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,496 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $47,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

