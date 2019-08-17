Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,621 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $52,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.00. 816,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,082. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $381.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

