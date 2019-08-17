EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,017.00 and $90.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.10 or 0.04947115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

